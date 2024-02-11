It's stuff of dreams: Sikandar Raza after leading Dubai Capitals to victory

Sikander Raza was in his best form as the Dubai Capitals secured an important victory over the Desert Vipers in the ILT20 clash at the Dubai International Stadium. Chasing 171 for victory, Raza hit a six in the last ball of the match to help his team in the race for the playoffs. Speaking about the moment that he won his team the match, the Zimbabwean all-rounder said, "It's the stuff of dreams. From my point of view, we needed this win to stay alive in the competition. And a win like that goes a long way to boost our confidence. It has suddenly made us believe that we can win from any position. We are confident that we can make it to the semifinals. Going into the game against MI Emirates, we have a chance to stay in the hunt for the playoffs because of this win."

Raza also revealed his thoughts during such a crunch moment in the tie, "When 2 balls were remaining, and we needed 6 runs for the win, I just wanted to put the ball through extra cover, but Ali Naseer bowled a good slower which bounced on me, which I missed. From there, it was just Do-Or-Die, with my back against the wall. In that situation, I decided to give it my best." Young UAE bowler Ali Naseer, who was hit for a six in the final ball of the match, received motivation from Raza, "I feel sorry for the young lad as well. My advice to him is that we have all been in that situation through our cricketing careers. At just 19, bowling the final over of the match takes immense courage. Keep your head up, brother, you've got a great future ahead of you."

Dubai Capitals' final game of the league stage is against MI Emirates on Saturday, February 10, as they chase a place in the playoffs. (ANI)

