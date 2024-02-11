Left Menu

Athlete Nirmala Sheoran handed eight-year ban by NADA following second doping infraction

As per Olympics.com, this is the athlete's second infraction. Competing in 400-meter athletics, Nirmala had previously failed a dope test back in 2018, which resulted in a four-year ban. She returned to the racing track during last year's National Inter-State Championships held in Bhubaneswar in June.

ANI | Updated: 11-02-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 11-02-2024 14:53 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian athlete and Olympian Nirmala Sheoran has been handed an eight-year ban by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after testing positive for a banned substance. As per Olympics.com, this is the athlete's second infraction. Competing in 400-meter athletics, Nirmala had previously failed a dope test back in 2018, which resulted in a four-year ban. She returned to the racing track during last year's National Inter-State Championships held in Bhubaneswar in June.

In an order passed by NADA's Anti-Doping Panel revealed on Thursday and passed back on December 27 last year, Sheoran's ban is stated to start from August 7 last year. This time, Nirmala, 28, has tested positive for Anabolic Androgenic Steroids (AAS) and testosterone (T). Both of these are performance-enhancing substances (PEDs), help in muscle building and strength. AAS is synthetic, man-made testosterone, the principal male hormone.

The Indian athlete can still appeal against her ban. Before her first ban back in 2018, Nirmala was considered one of the best athletes in the country, securing gold in the women's 400m race at the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships held in Bhubaneswar but her drug test failure meant she was stripped of her medal. Nirmala is also an Olympian, having played in the 2016 Rio Olympics in women's 400m and 4x400m relay events. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

