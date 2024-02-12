Sharjah Warriors' skipper Tom Kohler-Cadmore praises his side's commitment despite tough days

Left Menu

Sharjah Warriors faced defeat against the Desert Vipers in their final league game of the ongoing ILT20 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The side needed to defend 121 runs to win but lost the match in a thriller in the final over, finishing fifth on the points table

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 16:07 IST
Sharjah Warriors' skipper Tom Kohler-Cadmore in action during ILT20 (Image: ILT20/Sharjah Warriors). Image Credit: ANI
The Sharjah Warriors faced defeat against the Desert Vipers in their final league game of the ongoing ILT20 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The side needed to defend 121 runs to win but lost the match in a thriller in the final over, finishing fifth on the points table. Speaking after the match, skipper Tom Kohler-Cadmore lauded his teammates for their committed performances throughout the tournament. "Disappointed to not make it to the playoffs. We were at a good stage halfway through the tournament. We did not perform the way we'd have liked to. We could have done better with the low scores at which we got out during a crucial stage of the tournament. But there is a lot to learn, and we can come back stronger in the next season," the skipper said.

The Sharjah Warriors were not able to make it to the next round, but Kohler-Cadmore said that the players would walk away with a fair amount of learning from the season. He said, "We had a lot of highs and a lot of lows. Everyone will reflect and come away with positives. Every tournament is short and sharp these days, so a lot is about momentum. Captaincy was good fun. Challenging at times but great for learning. The Englishman also spoke about his side's ability to dig deep and fight hard no matter what the situation was. He said, "The bounce-back ability that we had as a squad showed that we can put it on the line till the very end. This could be seen with Daniel Sams' run out in the final over despite the fact that we were already eliminated."

"The boys had a lot of commitment, but sometimes we have bad nights. For me, it was the energy and the enthusiasm we showed on the field because we never gave up," he signed off. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

