Left Menu

Najmul Hossain Shanto to lead Bangladesh in all three formats

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday named Najmul Hossain Shanto as their new skipper in all three formats.

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 23:07 IST
Najmul Hossain Shanto to lead Bangladesh in all three formats
Najmul Hossain Shanto (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday named Najmul Hossain Shanto as their new skipper in all three formats. The news came as a surprise for many as bowling allrounder Shakib Al Hasan was expected to be the captain of Bangladesh in the forthcoming T20I World Cup.

Shanto displayed a stellar performance in their previous T20I series against New Zealand, where Bangladesh clinched a 5-wicket win in the first short-format match of the series. Speaking at a press conference, BCB president Nazmul Hassan said that they decided after discussing it with Shakib. According to Nazmul, the former Bangladesh skipper said that "his eye problem hasn't gone away".

"We have elected (Najmul Hossain) Shanto as captain in all three formats. We discussed the national team captaincy for the longest time in this meeting. We spoke to Shakib, who told us that his eye problem hasn't gone away. We are not sure of his availability in the Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe home series. We also have to consider the T20 World Cup that's coming up," Nazmul said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. "Shakib is definitely our first choice. But we don't want to stay in any uncertainty. We didn't want to delay the decision. We had the World Cup in mind so to run the team smoothly, we had to pick a captain," he added.

In the upcoming day, the Bengal Tigers will face Sri Lanka in a three-format series starting on March 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
2
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024