Najmul Hossain Shanto to lead as Bangladesh announce limited-overs squads against Sri Lanka

Top order batter Najmul Hossain Shanto has been appointed as Bangladesh's captain in all three formats and will lead the squad in the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka next month. Shanto will lead a strong Bangladesh squad in the six limited-overs matches at home against Sri Lanka next month. The BCB announced squads for the three T20Is and the first two ODIs of the series.

Veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan continues to recover from the retinal issue that was discovered last month and misses out on the squads. One of the major absences from BCB's central contract list for 2024 was Tamim Iqbal, who is also left off of both teams. Both squads include Shoriful Islam, who signed an all-format deal for the year, and a few additional players who performed well at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

Uncapped off-spinner Aliss Al Islam was named in the T20I squad. Bangladesh T20I squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Kumer Das, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Md Naim Sheikh, Tawhid Hridoy, Soumya Sarkar, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, Taijul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Aliss Al Islam.

Bangladesh ODI squad (first two matches): Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Anamul Haque Bijoy, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Kumer Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman. (ANI)

