ISL: Guarrotxena helps Mumbai City FC clinch 1-0 win over East Bengal

Mumbai City FC sealed a win against East Bengal FC by 1-0 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Tuesday. The Mumbai-based side would be relieved by the performance of their new signing Iker Guarrotxena, who joined the Islanders last month.

The attacker made an impact straightaway by getting hold of a starting spot, teasing the hosts' defence with his eye for a goal. Guarrotxena was on target in the fourth minute itself, which was set up by Vikram Pratap Singh through a low cross. The striker was merely six yards out at the moment, but he couldn't open the scoring. Mumbai City's Lallianzuala Chhangte got on the move soon afterwards, dazzling across the frontline and playing key roles in creating chances for Tiri and Guarrotxena. The new signing placed a corner kick to square up the delivery for Tiri first, but the defender couldn't put it into the back of the net.

In the 24th minute, with Spaniard Alberto Noguera chipping in a delightful delivery from some yards inside the halfway mark Guarrotxena did well to bring down and control first up. Despite losing possession briefly, he was aware enough to recover the ball and hammer it in from the centre of the box, which gave the visitors a lead in Kolkata. The forward was a troublesome figure for East Bengal FC throughout the game, earning fouls from dangerous positions and getting to the end of precise passes from close quarters.

Though he couldn't double his goal-scoring for the game, he ensured that the home side fell short in their half for the majority of the game, reflected in the massive 67.3% possession that the Islanders held throughout the game. On the other hand, the hosts had had decent chances to equalise in both the half, but Hijazi Maher and Victor Vazquez's efforts failed to help the Red and Golds clinch those crucial three points and succumbed to their second loss in a row. (ANI)

