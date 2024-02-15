Soccer-Brentford sign Brazilian forward Thiago

Brentford have signed Brazilian striker Igor Thiago from Club Brugge on a five-year contract with an option for a one-year extension, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. Brentford did not disclose financial details, but British media reported the deal was worth around 30 million pounds ($37.7 million) with add-ons.

"Thiago is a very exciting striker who fits the role in our team. He is hard working and a very good pressing player. He is also a physical presence, very good in the box and can link the play," Brentford coach Thomas Frank said in a statement. Brentford's England striker Ivan Toney, 27, has been linked with a move away from the London club.

Thiago, 22, joined Club Brugge in 2023 after a stint with Bulgarian champions Ludogorets Razgrad. He scored 26 goals and provided four assists in 40 appearances for the Belgian side, where he will stay for the rest of the season before joining Brentford in July. ($1 = 0.7959 pounds)

