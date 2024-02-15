Left Menu

Wawrinka Stunned by Jarry's Remarkable Win at the Argentina Open

15-02-2024
Three-time major winner Stan Wawrinka was broken while serving for the match and lost 6-7 (3), 6-2, 7-6 (5) to third-seeded Nicolás Jarryin the round of 16 at the Argentina Open.

The 38-year-old Wawrinka, who is ranked No. 60, was up a break in the third set and had a chance to serve it out in the 10th game but Jarry rallied and won the almost three-hour match in a tiebreaker.

Jarry will face Tomás Martin Etcheverry in the quarterfinals of the clay court tournament in Buenos Aires.

Etcheverry beat Colombia's Daniel Galán 6-3, 6-0.

Defending champion and top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz will face home crowd favorite Camilo Carabelli on Thursday.

