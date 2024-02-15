Left Menu

Another double podium for India at Granada 10M World Cup

India registered their fourth double podium finish at the 10M International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Granada, Spain, when Devanshi Dhama struck gold and Lakshita silver in the women's 10m air pistol junior event on competition day two

ANI | Updated: 15-02-2024 13:20 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 13:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

India registered their fourth double podium finish at the 10M International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Granada, Spain, when Devanshi Dhama struck gold and Lakshita silver in the women's 10m air pistol junior event on competition day two. Devanshi shot 240.0 and Lakshita 238.0 in the eight-woman final as India continued to lead the medal tally with four gold, three silver and two bronze medals in their kitty already.

On day one, Umamahesh Maddineni, Parth Mane and Ajay Malik had swept the medals in the junior men's 10m air rifle while Isha Anil Taksale and Shambhavi Kshirsagar had finished in gold and bronze positions respectively in the women's 10m air rifle. Isha-Umamahesh and Anvii Rathod-Abhinav Shaw had also finished 1-2 in the mixed team rifle. The lone Indian in the junior men's pistol, Paras Khola finished 15th with a score of 561. Drishti Sangwan in the junior women's pistol also finished outside the top eight, shooting 563 for a ninth-place finish. Teammates, Lakshita and Devanshi shot 579 and 572 to finish second and fourth in qualification.

The senior squad begin their campaign on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

