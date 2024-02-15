"My wrong call": Ravindra Jadeja 'feeling bad' on Sarfaraz Khan run out

After a horrible mix-up that led to the run-out dismissal of debutant Sarfaraz Khan on Day 1 of the third Test against England, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja admitted that he made the "wrong call" and even praised the debutant for his innings. Sarfaraz's hard work came to fruition when he smashed a stylish 62 of 66 balls while coming in at number six as he put on a sparkling show of batting on Day 1 of the third Test against England and looked on course to hit a big score.

However, miscommunication with star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the middle cut short his lovely debut innings as he was run out by Mark Wood at the non-striker's end. Sarfaraz spiced up a solid day for the hosts slamming a spectacular 62 off 66 deliveries before falling prey to a miscommunication. The all-rounder took to Instagram and shared that he is feeling bad about Sarfaraz's run-out and went on to compliment the youngster on his performance.

"Feeling bad for Sarfaraz Khan. It was my wrong call. Well played," Jadeja wrote on Instagram story. Earlier, Sarfaraz was asked about the incident during the press conference following the day's play in Rajkot, and the batter appeared unconcerned.

"There was a little miscommunication. This is part of the game. Sometimes there is a run-out, sometimes there is a run, and sometimes there is not. So all this goes on. He (Jadeja) said that there was a little miscommunication. And I said that it is okay. It happens. There is nothing big in it," Sarfaraz said during a post-day press conference. The 26-year-old thanked the all-rounder for assisting him through his debut. Sarfaraz was apprehensive in the first few balls of his innings, even top-edging a slog sweep. Sarfaraz claimed that Jadeja calmed his anxiety and advised him to play a lengthy innings.

"When I was batting with Jadeja, I told him to play while communicating with me. I like to play that way. He helped me out a lot and supported me. He helped me control my nerves and told me to spend as much time as possible on the crease to understand everything. That is what I did and I scored runs," he added. (ANI)

