Left Menu

Cricket-Williamson ton drives NZ to first test series win over South Africa

Kane Williamson hit an unbeaten century as New Zealand chased down a victory target of 267 to beat South Africa by seven wickets on the fourth day of the second test on Friday and clinch a first ever series win over the Proteas.

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2024 10:43 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 10:43 IST
Cricket-Williamson ton drives NZ to first test series win over South Africa

Kane Williamson hit an unbeaten century as New Zealand chased down a victory target of 267 to beat South Africa by seven wickets on the fourth day of the second test on Friday and clinch a first ever series win over the Proteas. South Africa, severely depleted with most of their top players back home playing the SA20 tournament, battled hard to even up the series at 1-1 but were unable to make sufficient inroads into the home batting order.

Williamson's patient 133, his 32nd test century, was the mainstay of the Black Caps innings and a partnership of 152 with Will Young (60 not out) got them over the line in what was a record fourth-innings run chase in a test at Seddon Park. New Zealand moved to the top of the World Test Championship standings with their first-test win in Mount Maunganui and next host reigning champions Australia in a two-match series starting in Wellington on Feb. 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while official voting underway

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while offic...

 Indonesia
2
Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

 India
3
Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly members defect to opponents in Punjab

Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly me...

 Pakistan
4
FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024