Left Menu

Lionel Messi looks "fully recovered," says Inter Miami head coach Gerardo Martino

Following Inter Miami's 1-1 draw against Newell's in a Club Friendly match, the Florida-based club's head coach Gerardo Martino opened up on Lionel Messi's fitness and said that he has "fully recovered".

ANI | Updated: 16-02-2024 17:16 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 17:16 IST
Lionel Messi looks "fully recovered," says Inter Miami head coach Gerardo Martino
Lionel Messi. (Picture: Inter Miami Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Following Inter Miami's 1-1 draw against Newell's in a Club Friendly match, the Florida-based club's head coach Gerardo Martino opened up on Lionel Messi's fitness stating that the starr footballer has "fully recovered". Addressing a post-match press conference, Martino revealed that they were planning to let Messi play between 40 and 60 minutes.

The head coach said that Messi has recovered after seeing the way accelerated on the field in the friendly match. He further added that they are planning to make him start for Inter Miami in their opening fixture of the Major League Soccer (MLS). "Our plan was for Leo to play 45 to 60 minutes and he played almost 60 and felt good. The way he was playing, the way he accelerated, it looked like he is fully recovered. The idea is for him to be ready for the 21st," Martino was quoted by GOAL.com as saying.

The head coach further gave an update on Luis Suarez's fitness and said that "he looked good". However, Martino added that the Uruguayan striker needs to work hard in the club to make connections with other club members like Julian Gressel, Diego Gomez and others. "Physically he looked good, but what impeded his preseason is not enough time working with the group. Leo, (Sergio) Busquets and (Jordi) Alba know him from before but the other players don't know his tendencies, especially players who will be in the attack with him, like (Julian) Gressel and (Diego) Gomez. They need more time together," he added.

On Friday, Messi started for Inter Miami again Newells and played till the 60th minute of the game. However, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner failed to get the back of the net in the game. Shanyder Borgelin scored the only goal for Inter Miami. Miami will start their MLS campaign against Real Salt Lake on February 22 at DRV PNK Stadium. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Future of decentralized: How cryptocurrency intersects with technological innovation

Future of decentralized: How cryptocurrency intersects with technological in...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves AstraZeneca's Tagrisso-chemo combo; Denali-Sanofi's ALS drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves AstraZeneca's Tagrisso-chemo combo; D...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA grants accelerated approval for Iovance's skin cancer cell therapy; U.S. FDA approves AstraZeneca's Tagrisso-chemo combo and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA grants accelerated approval for Iovance's skin c...

 Global
4
Ukraine's Zelenskiy speaks to Biden, hopes for 'wise decision' by U.S. Congress

Ukraine's Zelenskiy speaks to Biden, hopes for 'wise decision' by U.S. Congr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024