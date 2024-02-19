Left Menu

Soccer-Players union says Asian Champions League system is unsustainable

Following a report published on Monday that included feedback from players and clubs, the union called on the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to work with the organisation to "unlock value" in the region's elite club competition. Forty teams from 20 nations have been playing in the current edition but FIFPRO's regional head Takuya Yamazaki said the competition's "merits do not outweigh the drawbacks for most players and clubs".

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 14:34 IST
Soccer-Players union says Asian Champions League system is unsustainable

Players union FIFPRO has called for greater collaboration from Asian football's governing body over the future direction of club competitions in the region and said that the Asian Champions League is based on an "unsustainable system". Following a report published on Monday that included feedback from players and clubs, the union called on the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to work with the organisation to "unlock value" in the region's elite club competition.

Forty teams from 20 nations have been playing in the current edition but FIFPRO's regional head Takuya Yamazaki said the competition's "merits do not outweigh the drawbacks for most players and clubs". The AFC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

FIFPRO's report said the AFC's approach to governing "excludes the voices of players and clubs" from the decision-making progress and that despite subsidies clubs are generally participating at a loss. It said there was "little benefit" to involvement in the competition "other than the inherent desire to play at the highest level available" and that players felt at heightened risk of injury due to workload and travel demands.

Continental club competitions started in Asia in 1967 and the creation of the Asian Champions League in 2002 saw participating teams travel extensively around the region to fulfil mid-week fixtures. Recent editions have seen the confederation divided into East and West zones in an effort to limit travel, with the leading teams from either side of the continent facing off in a two-legged final.

The competition is due to undergo a major overhaul for the 2024-25 season, featuring a new format and with the latter stages of the tournament due to be played in a centralised hub.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

 India
2
Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homicides: Police

Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homici...

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’s AI dreams

Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against Kings; Tiger Woods confirms WD from Genesis due to flu diagnosis and more

Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024