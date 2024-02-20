Left Menu

NueGo partners Delhi Capitals as associate sponsor for women's team

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 16:16 IST
NueGo partners Delhi Capitals as associate sponsor for women's team
  • Country:
  • India

Intercity electric bus service NueGo on Tuesday said it has partnered with cricket franchise Delhi Capitals women's team as an associate sponsor for the upcoming cricket season.

The brand logo of NueGo, the electric AC bus service from GreenCell Mobility, will be featured on the leading trousers of the team's official and training jersey, as part of the deal, it said in a statement.

''In partnership with Delhi Capitals women's team, our focus expands beyond sustainable mobility - it's about fostering inclusivity and empowering women,'' GreenCell Mobility CEO & MD Devndra Chawla said.

Delhi Capitals Interim CEO Sukhvinder Singh said, ''This partnership symbolises our shared values and commitment towards making an impact in the society.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CSR Summit

REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CS...

 India
2
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

 Global
3
Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

 India
4
FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024