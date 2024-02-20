NueGo partners Delhi Capitals as associate sponsor for women's team

Intercity electric bus service NueGo on Tuesday said it has partnered with cricket franchise Delhi Capitals women's team as an associate sponsor for the upcoming cricket season.

The brand logo of NueGo, the electric AC bus service from GreenCell Mobility, will be featured on the leading trousers of the team's official and training jersey, as part of the deal, it said in a statement.

''In partnership with Delhi Capitals women's team, our focus expands beyond sustainable mobility - it's about fostering inclusivity and empowering women,'' GreenCell Mobility CEO & MD Devndra Chawla said.

Delhi Capitals Interim CEO Sukhvinder Singh said, ''This partnership symbolises our shared values and commitment towards making an impact in the society.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)