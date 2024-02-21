Left Menu

Improve skiing infrastructure in Gulmarg: Omar Abdullah to Centre

Nothing new has been added in the past 10 years, Abdullah told reporters here.There was probably just one time in two days that the Gondola cable car went up interrupted, he added.The former chief minister, who demitted office in 2014, claimed that several skiers who used to come to Gulmarg earlier were now going to places like Kazakhstan.My request to the Central government is that they should not look at Gulmarg only from the perspective of holding Khelo India games but develop the place into a complete skiing destination.

PTI | Gulmarg | Updated: 21-02-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 15:31 IST
Improve skiing infrastructure in Gulmarg: Omar Abdullah to Centre
Representative Image Image Credit: army.mil
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday asked the Central government to improve the skiing infrastructure in Gulmarg to attract more winter sports lovers to Kashmir.

''Skiing in Gulmarg has its own charm, but I have noticed the skiing infrastructure is same that we had left in 2014. Nothing new has been added in the past 10 years,'' Abdullah told reporters here.

''There was probably just one time (in two days) that the Gondola (cable car) went up interrupted,'' he added.

The former chief minister, who demitted office in 2014, claimed that several skiers who used to come to Gulmarg earlier were now going to places like Kazakhstan.

''My request to the Central government is that they should not look at Gulmarg only from the perspective of holding Khelo India games but develop the place into a complete skiing destination. Gulmarg has the potential for that, '' he said.

Abdullah said he was happy that Khelo India Winter games were being held at Gulmarg.

''I am happy but Khelo India is using the infrastructure that we had built. Nothing new has been added, '' he said.

The fourth edition of Khelo India Winter Games began at this skiing resort on Wednesday. Around 800 players will take part in the five-day event.

Gulmarg has hosted all four editions of the winter games held so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AMNS India appoints Arvind Bodhankar as Chief Sustainability Officer

AMNS India appoints Arvind Bodhankar as Chief Sustainability Officer

 India
2
US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as early rate cut hopes fade; Walmart perks up

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as early rate cut hopes fade; Walmart pe...

 Global
3
INSIGHT-How a Chinese rocket failure boosted Elon Musk's SpaceX in Indonesia

INSIGHT-How a Chinese rocket failure boosted Elon Musk's SpaceX in Indonesia

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Asia's sustainable aviation fuel projects and agreements

FACTBOX-Asia's sustainable aviation fuel projects and agreements

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024