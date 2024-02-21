KIUG: Sanitary napkin vending machines, women's safety measures in place

With an aim to enhance women's hygiene accessibility and raise awareness on menstrual hygiene, the organisers of the Khelo India University Games, Ashtalakshmi have installed sanitary napkin vending machines and eco-friendly incinerators for disposal of the used pads in the stadiums. The vending machines have been installed at the female washrooms in the stadiums, with clear instructions on the usage.

The instructions are printed in three languages -- Assamese, English and Hindi -- for the convenience of the athletes, coaches, support staff and technical officials. Assam Minister of Sports & Youth Welfare Nandita Gorlosa said that the arrangement will be a permanent one at the stadium, and the vending machines will also gradually be installed across other sports complexes to create more awareness on menstrual hygiene at the grassroots level in sports.

"It (sanitary pads from vending machines) will be a permanent arrangement across the stadiums even after the completion of the Khelo India University Games. Yes, it will be there across other sports complexes as well," Nandita Gorlosa said as quoted by a Khelo India press release. Along with the vending machines, eco-friendly incinerators for the disposal of the used pads are also in place across the stadiums.

The idea behind the installations was not only to create awareness and empower women athletes to take control of their health and well-being, but also to do away with the problem of napkins clogging the drain pipes with so many athletes coming in for the Games. In the coming days, the organisers are planning to hold workshops for volunteers and athletes to create awareness on female hygiene and normalise conversations around menstruation.

The workshops will be conducted by leading gynaecologists, according to an official. The organisers have also taken several steps to ensure the safety of women athletes and coaches of the universities, participating at the event.

A committee, comprising four female ACS officers has been constituted to ensure the safety of female athletes, coaches, support staff, and technical officials. For women-related issues and grievances, the four female officers can be reached out at the following phone numbers - 98641-13251, 98641-81463, 84720-04177 and 70863-35296.

The official informed that there has not been any calls received on the helpline so far, which is a testament to how a safe environment has been created to conduct the games. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)