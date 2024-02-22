Soccer-Fiorentina's Kouame treated for malaria

Fiorentina winger Christian Kouame has been treated in hospital for malaria, the Italian Serie A club said on Wednesday. The 26-year-old was in the Ivory Coast squad that won the recent Africa Cup of Nations and played in the quarter-finals.

"Christian has gone into hospital to receive treatment and will continue to be assessed over the coming days," Fiorentina said in a statement. Fiorentina are seventh in Serie A with 38 points. Kouame has played 22 matches for them this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)