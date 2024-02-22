Left Menu

Soccer-Fiorentina's Kouame treated for malaria

The 26-year-old was in the Ivory Coast squad that won the recent Africa Cup of Nations and played in the quarter-finals. "Christian has gone into hospital to receive treatment and will continue to be assessed over the coming days," Fiorentina said in a statement. Fiorentina are seventh in Serie A with 38 points.

Fiorentina winger Christian Kouame has been treated in hospital for malaria, the Italian Serie A club said on Wednesday. The 26-year-old was in the Ivory Coast squad that won the recent Africa Cup of Nations and played in the quarter-finals.

"Christian has gone into hospital to receive treatment and will continue to be assessed over the coming days," Fiorentina said in a statement. Fiorentina are seventh in Serie A with 38 points. Kouame has played 22 matches for them this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

