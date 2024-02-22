In case of fire, break glass ceiling: Pune to get its first lady firefighter

Breaking the gender barrier, 26-year-old Meghana Sakpal is set to become the first woman to join Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) fire brigade department.

Firefighting seems to run in her family as her grandfather was a fireman and her father, Mahendra Sakpal, currently serves as a fire personnel.

''I grew up listening to the tales of my grandfather's and father's heroic feats during firefighting in the city. They inspired me. I am very proud that I am the first woman to join the fire department of the Pune corporation,'' Meghana told PTI on Thursday.

Until now, only Mumbai had women firefighters in Maharashtra. A commerce graduate, Meghana began to prepare for her dream job in 2019. After clearing online examinations and physical tests, she went to Mumbai for training, which was briefly interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. But she completed the training in November 2022. She had initially applied for a job with the Mumbai fire department, but could not clear the physical test. ''Then recruitment started in Pune last year. I started preparing afresh and worked on my physical strength. Finally I cleared both the written test and physical test,'' she said.

She will be joining on-the-job training with the Pune fire brigade soon.

Mahendra, her father, said she knew firefighting and rescue work is full of risks and a male-dominated field, but it did not dampen her enthusiasm. Devendra Potphode, chief fire officer of the PMC, said, ''We are very happy to induct Meghana as the first woman firefighter in Pune's fire brigade department. Breaking gender barriers, she decided to follow in the footsteps of her father and grandfather and make a career in a male-dominated field.'' She will first undergo `induction training'. ''As far as job responsibilities are concerned, we will not discriminate. She will be assigned jobs on par with her male counterparts,'' said Potphode. ''Initially, we will depute her in the control room so that she can understand the nature of calls. Gradually, she will be encouraged to attend live calls under the supervision of seniors,'' he added.

The Pune fire brigade department currently has 500 personnel including senior officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)