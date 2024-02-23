Cricket-Root, Foakes rescue England from Deep trouble

Joe Root combined in an 86-run partnership with Ben Foakes to rescue England on the opening day of the fourth test against India on Friday, guiding the tourists to 198 for five at tea.

England had slumped to 112-5 before Root and Foakes rebuilt the innings, even if it meant abandoning England's flamboyant batting approach which has been criticised following their drubbing in the third test. Root was batting on 67 at the break with Foakes on 28 at the other end.

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss but was left to rue his decision to bat first as India seamer Akash Deep wrecked their top order. The hosts' 2-1 cushion in the five-match series allowed them to rest pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, and 27-year-old Akash became the fourth Indian to make his debut in the series.

The right-arm seamer impressed immediately, sending opener Zak Crawley's off-stump cartwheeling in his second over though the celebrations for his maiden test wicket were cut short when the no-ball siren went off. The seamer soon got over that disappointment by striking twice in three balls.

Akash dismissed Ben Duckett caught behind for 11 with an angled delivery that prompted a tentative prod from the opener. Two balls later, Ollie Pope stepped out but was rapped on his pad. The England vice captain was initially adjudged not out but India reviewed the decision and had him dismissed lbw.

Crawley went after Mohammed Siraj, hitting the bowler for three fours in a row and following that up with a huge six. Enter Akash, who ended Crawley's run-a-ball 42 by hitting the top of his off-stump.

Jonny Bairstow (38) has been unusually subdued in the series and he squandered another start by attempting a sweep shot against Ravichandran Ashwin only to be dismissed lbw. Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Stokes lbw for three with the final delivery of the session with a ball that stayed low, highlighting the nature of the surface.

Root and Foakes denied India a wicket in the second segment to drag England back into the contest. England leg-spinner Rehan was returning home for personal reasons.

