Soccer-Europa League round of 16 draw

Reuters | Nyon | Updated: 23-02-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 17:04 IST
The following is the draw for the Europa League last-16 which was held in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday: Sparta Prague v Liverpool

Olympique de Marseille v Villareal AS Roma v Brighton & Hove Albion

Benfica v Rangers Freiburg v West Ham United

Sporting v Atalanta AC Milan v Slavia Prague

Qarabag v Bayer Leverkusen The first legs will be played on March 7, except for Sporting v Atalanta who will play their first-leg match on March 5. The second legs will be played on March 14.

*Team mentioned first will host the first leg

