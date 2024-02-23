Soccer-Europa League round of 16 draw
Reuters | Nyon | Updated: 23-02-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 17:04 IST
The following is the draw for the Europa League last-16 which was held in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday: Sparta Prague v Liverpool
Olympique de Marseille v Villareal AS Roma v Brighton & Hove Albion
Benfica v Rangers Freiburg v West Ham United
Sporting v Atalanta AC Milan v Slavia Prague
Qarabag v Bayer Leverkusen The first legs will be played on March 7, except for Sporting v Atalanta who will play their first-leg match on March 5. The second legs will be played on March 14.
*Team mentioned first will host the first leg
