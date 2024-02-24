Left Menu

Soccer-Spain women's team beat Netherlands to secure historic Olympic spot

Spain secured their first-ever Olympic qualification after clinching their spot at the Paris Games with a 3-0 home win over the Netherlands in the semi-finals of the women's Nations League on Friday. With the Games' hosts reaching the final, the second UEFA Olympic spot will be up for grabs in the third-place decider between Germany and the Netherlands on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2024 05:25 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 05:25 IST
Soccer-Spain women's team beat Netherlands to secure historic Olympic spot

Spain secured their first-ever Olympic qualification after clinching their spot at the Paris Games with a 3-0 home win over the Netherlands in the semi-finals of the women's Nations League on Friday. Jenni Hermoso and Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati's first-half goals, along with a strike from Ona Batlle in the 77th minute, secured victory for the world champions in front of a record attendance for the Spanish women's team of 21,856 at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville.

Elsewhere, France earned a 2-1 home win over Germany in the other semi-final thanks to a goal from Kadidiatou Diani and Sakina Karchaoui's penalty in the first half. With the Games' hosts reaching the final, the second UEFA Olympic spot will be up for grabs in the third-place decider between Germany and the Netherlands on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024