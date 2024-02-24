Left Menu

Cricket-India lose Rohit replying to England's 353

Tailender Ollie Robinson raced to his maiden test fifty hitting a six and nine fours in his counter-attacking 58. Ravindra Jadeja (4-67) dismissed Robinson and Shoaib Bashir in the same over and trapped Anderson in his next.

India reached 34 for one, losing skipper Rohit Sharma cheaply in their reply to England's first innings total of 353 on day two of the fourth test in Ranchi on Saturday. Rohit edged James Anderson to be caught behind for two in a major blow to India, who lead the five-test series 2-1.

Fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, the leading scorer of the series, was batting on 27 at the break with Shubman Gill on four at the other end. Joe Root remained unbeaten on 122, leading England's remarkable turnaround from a precarious 112-5 before the tourists were all out an hour into the second day's action.

Root's 31st test hundred included 10 fours. Tailender Ollie Robinson raced to his maiden test fifty hitting a six and nine fours in his counter-attacking 58.

Ravindra Jadeja (4-67) dismissed Robinson and Shoaib Bashir in the same over and trapped Anderson in his next.

