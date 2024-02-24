Left Menu

Cricket-England spinner Leach to undergo knee surgery

In Leach's absence, Shoaib Bashir has stepped up for the tourists in the first innings of the fourth test with figures of 4-84 so far as he ripped through the top order to restrict India to 219-7, trailing England by 134 runs.

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 18:21 IST
Cricket-England spinner Leach to undergo knee surgery

England's Jack Leach will undergo surgery after a knee injury ruled him out of the ongoing test series in India, the spinner said on Saturday. Leach hurt his knee twice while fielding during England's first test victory in Hyderabad and the 32-year-old missed the last two matches where India bounced back to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

"I'm going to have an operation to get the rest of the swelling out because it's not budging," Leach told BBC Radio 5 Live. "It was quite an unfortunate one. It was the second ball of the first innings in the field, so that whole game I was playing with this knee problem.

"I obviously knocked it a few times throughout that game and it has just created a long period of recovery. I need to get the operation done and then hopefully I can get back to playing cricket." England do not play another test series until the home summer when they host the West Indies in July, soon after the Twenty20 World Cup, while his county team Somerset begin their new season in April.

"I'd love to have a run of playing cricket and getting into a bit of a rhythm again and hopefully that can happen again once I've got this sorted," Leach added. In Leach's absence, Shoaib Bashir has stepped up for the tourists in the first innings of the fourth test with figures of 4-84 so far as he ripped through the top order to restrict India to 219-7, trailing England by 134 runs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024