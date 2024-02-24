Left Menu

India add more gold and silver at Asian Track Cycling Championship

The Indian cyclists continued their dominant show to add four more medals, including two gold, in the Asian Track Cycling Championship here on Saturday.Harshita Jakhar displayed remarkable skill and determination to emerge as the standout performer, winning the silver medal in the individual pursuit event in the womens junior category.Harshita produced an amazing time of 232.081 seconds, exhibiting grit and tenacity throughout the race.

Updated: 24-02-2024 20:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian cyclists continued their dominant show to add four more medals, including two gold, in the Asian Track Cycling Championship here on Saturday.

Harshita Jakhar displayed remarkable skill and determination to emerge as the standout performer, winning the silver medal in the individual pursuit event in the women's junior category.

Harshita produced an amazing time of 2:32.081 seconds, exhibiting grit and tenacity throughout the race. She narrowly missed out on the gold to Kazakhstan's Mariya Yelkina.

Reflecting on her achievement, Harshita said, ''It's been an incredible journey, and I'm honoured to have represented my country on this prestigious platform.

''I want to mention that it couldn't be possible without the support of my family. Today, my mother witnessed the race, and she was shouting throughout my race.

''I'm thankful to my family for unconditional support for my passion. My father Rakesh Kumar is also an International Cyclists & Coach in Railways. I got inspiration from him to be a cyclist and represent India.'' In para-cycling, the Indians dominated again as Arshad Shaikh clinched his third gold of the championships. His incredible performance was complemented by Aryavardhan Cheelampalli, who bagged the silver in the individual pursuit event in the C2 category.

Jyoti Gaderiya displayed her prowess in the para-women's category, securing her third gold by prevailing in the individual pursuit event at an admirable time of 5:19.888s.

Suhani Kumari's sixth-place finish in the point race further underlined India's dominance in the competition.

