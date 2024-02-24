India-England series equals unique batting record of 2023 Ashes

The ongoing five-match series between India and England has broken or levelled many records of which one is the most sixes hit in a Test series. So far, the two sides have slammed a total of 74 sixes across the four matches, levelling the record of 74 sixes set by England and Australia during the 2023 Ashes.

India has hit 52 sixes in the series, with 23 of them coming from young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. England, coming to the Indian subcontinent after dominating Test cricket with their attacking and result-oriented 'Bazball' approach, have just hit 22 sixes. The most sixes by an England player in this series are by Zak Crawley and Tom Hartley - five each. It is safe to say that Jaiswal's 'Jaisball' has outpowered 'Bazball' since England is currently one short of his six tally. Coming to the match, England scored 353 runs in their first innings after electing to bat. India had reduced England to 112/5, but Joe Root (122* in 274 balls, with 10 fours) roared back to form with 31st Test century. Also, handy contributions came through from wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes (47 in 126 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Ollie Robinson (58 in 96 balls, with nine fours and a six), with both stitching century stands with Root.

Ravindra Jadeja (4/67) was the pick of the bowlers for India while it was debutant Akash Deep (3/83) who stole the show with his opening spell. Mohammed Siraj (2/78) was also good with the ball. India ended the day two at 219/7, with Dhruv Jurel (30*) and Kuldeep Yadav (17*). Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his red-hot form with a knock of 73 in 117 balls, with eight fours and a six. Shubman Gill also scored 38 in 65 balls, with six fours. Spinners Shoaib Bashir (4/84) and Tom Hartley (2/47) dominated Team India and the Three Lions are leading by 134 runs. (ANI)

