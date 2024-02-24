Left Menu

Rugby-Ireland make it three wins from three with 31-7 Wales victory

Grand slam-chasing Ireland made it three bonus-point Six Nations wins from three against Wales at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, racking up their 18th successive home win in the process with a 31-7 victory. Ireland travel to England in two weeks before hoping to play for their second successive grand slam at home to Scotland on March 16.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 24-02-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 21:45 IST
Rugby-Ireland make it three wins from three with 31-7 Wales victory
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Grand slam-chasing Ireland made it three bonus-point Six Nations wins from three against Wales at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, racking up their 18th successive home win in the process with a 31-7 victory. The hosts dominated the first half and led by 17-0 at the break thanks to tries from Dan Sheehan and James Lowe. A penalty try for Wales and yellow card for Ireland's Tadhg Beirne just after halftime threatened to make things interesting.

Ireland mostly resumed control with 14 men, though a ragged second half remained competitive until Ciaran Frawley marked his first Six Nations start with a debut try on 67 minutes and Beirne added the bonus-point try at the death as Wales sank to their 10th defeat in their last 11 Six Nations game. Ireland travel to England in two weeks before hoping to play for their second successive grand slam at home to Scotland on March 16. Wales have back-to-back home games against France and Italy, with the latter now a potential wooden spoon decider.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024