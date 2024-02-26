Soccer-The week in Asian football

Talking points from the week in Asian football:

RONALDO CRITICISED FOR APPEARING TO MAKE OBSCENE GESTURE Cristiano Ronaldo faced a flurry of criticism after appearing to make an obscene gesture following the end of Al Nassr's 3-2 win over Al Shabab in the Saudi Pro League on Sunday.

The Portugal forward opened the scoring with a 21st-minute penalty but Al Nassr needed a late goal from Brazilian Talisca, who struck twice, to settle the game with four minutes left. After the final whistle, social media videos captured Ronaldo cupping his ear before repeatedly pumping his hand forward in front of his pelvic area. The action appeared to be directed at the rival Al Shabab supporters.

In the background, chants of "Messi" could be heard, referencing Ronaldo's long-term football rival from Argentina. The incident was not caught on television cameras, but some Saudi pundits said Ronaldo should be sanctioned. KOBE KICK OFF J.LEAGUE TITLE DEFENCE WITH VICTORY OVER IWATA

Champions Vissel Kobe kicked off the defence of their J.League title on Saturday with a comfortable 2-0 win over newly promoted Jubilo Iwata. Koya Yuruki's volley from outside the area bounced past Eiji Kawashima to put Kobe in front in the fifth minute and Daiju Sasaki doubled the lead four minutes into the second half when he slipped the ball through the former Japan goalkeeper's legs.

Last season's runners-up Yokohama F Marinos fought back to win 2-1 against Tokyo Verdy on Sunday while Kashima Antlers defeated Nagoya Grampus 3-0 and Sanfrecce Hiroshima claimed a 2-0 win over Urawa Red Diamonds. OWN GOAL EARNS CENTRAL COAST WIN TO TRIM WELLINGTON'S LEAD

Central Coast Mariners reduced Wellington Phoenix's lead at the top of the A-League standings to three points with a 1-0 win over Melbourne Victory on Sunday in a battle between the New Zealand-based club's nearest challengers. Ryan Teague's own goal three minutes into the second half earned Central Coast all three points from a game that saw Mariners' Ronald Barcellos sent off while Victory's Roderick Miranda and Jordi Valadon were also shown red.

Wellington dropped points for the first time in three games on Saturday when Giancarlo Italiano's side were held to a 0-0 draw by Perth Glory. SAUDI TRIO PROGRESS TO ASIAN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE QUARTER-FINALS

Saudi Pro League sides Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad will go head-to-head in the quarter-finals of the Asian Champions League next month while Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr also progressed to the last eight of the continental club championship. Al-Hilal handed Iran's Sepahan a 6-2 aggregate defeat to advance to the meeting with reigning Saudi champions Al-Ittihad, who progressed with a 2-1 win over Uzbekistan's Navbahor.

Al-Nassr will take on Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates after wins over Al-Fayha and Nasaf respectively. In east Asia, South Korean duo Jeonbuk Motors and Ulsan Hyundai face off with Japan's Yokohama F Marinos taking on Chinese Super League side Shandong Taishan.

