Tim Nielsen to part ways with SACA after dissapointing season

The South Australian Cricket Association (SACA) announced that cricket general manager Tim Nielsen will step down from his role after a disappointing season for South Australia.

ANI | Updated: 26-02-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 12:06 IST
Tim Nielsen (Photo: cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

The South Australian Cricket Association (SACA) announced that cricket general manager Tim Nielsen will step down from his role after a disappointing season for South Australia. Nielsen was appointed in 2014 for the role of general manager of high performance. He almost spent a decade with SACA and their relationship will run its course after the end of the Shield campaign.

The decision to mutually part ways comes following the Redbacks disappointing performance in the Marsh One-Day Cup season. They finished in last place with a 1-5 record, while the Shield side is also going through an underwhelming season as they sit at the bottom with a 2-6 record. Nielsen talked about his time with SACA and said, as quoted from cricket.com.au, "Ten years is a long time and I'm especially grateful for the many highs I have been fortunate to experience along the way. We always want to win more, but I am comfortable that I have given everything I can with my staff in the pursuit of consistently competitive teams at the domestic level and producing players that contribute to our national teams on the international stage," Nielsen said in a statement from the SACA."

"I will always be proud of the achievements shared with the playing group and I am grateful for the support I have enjoyed over the years. While you'd always prefer to end on a high, it feels like the right time for renewal, both for the SACA and for me personally. The SACA has been a significant part of my life for a long period and will be always part of my me. I will forever be grateful for the playing, coaching and administrative opportunities I have been afforded, and I hope that South Australian cricket can develop to the stage where we dominate the male and female game for a period of consistent success," he added. During his time with the SACA, the Adelaide Strikers clinched the BBL|07, WBBL|08 and WBBL|09 titles. The SA Scorpions produced a sensational performance to clinch the maiden WNCL Championship in 2015.

His tenure also saw South Australia make back-to-back Sheffield Shield Finals in 2015-16 and 2016-17 and back-to-back WNCL Finals in 2021-22 and 2022-23, as well as One-Day Cup Finals in 2015-16, 2017-18 and 2022-23. SACA President William Rayner paid tribute to Nielsen's contribution during his reign.

"Tim is widely respected, not just for his years of service, but for the passion and energy he has brought to his position and to the game of cricket," Rayner said. "Tim transitioned from a Sheffield Shield winning player with South Australia to state and national coaching roles, and the management of our High-Performance Program. He has been a key figure in the emergence of players such as Travis Head, Darcie Brown, Alex Carey and Tahlia McGrath, on top of three Big Bash titles and some famous victories," he added. (ANI)

