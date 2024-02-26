Cricket-India beat England by five wickets to clinch test series

India beat England by five wickets in the fourth test on Monday to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Chasing 192 for victory, India reached the target in the second session on day four of the contest. The fifth and final test is scheduled in Dharamsala from March 7.

