WPL 2024: RCB win toss, decide to bowl first against Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and decided to field first against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 7th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and decided to field first against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 7th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. The RCB, led by Smriti Mandhana, is currently in top form and are the only unbeaten side in the tournament after winning two of their previous games.
Currently, RCB hold the top spot in the WPL 2024 standings with four points. They are coming into this game after beating the Gujarat Giants by 8 wickets. On the other hand, Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals stand in third place in the standings with two. They will be looking forward to maintaining their winning streak. In their previous game, the Delhi-based franchise clinched a nine-wicket win.
While speaking at the toss, Mandhana confirmed that Nadine de Klerk will make her debut for the franchise. "We would like to field first. We have seen a trend where there is something for the bowlers in the first 5-6 overs. Also, it is better to know the target in T20 cricket. That was the talk even before the season, not to depend on certain players and all the XI are good enough to win a game on their own. Perry misses out due to an illness. Nadine comes in and makes her debut. They have turned up in huge numbers and we feel we have 10 runs more due to their support. Really thankful to them," Mandhana said.
On the other hand, Lanning revealed that they were going to ball first. "We were going to have a bowl but that seems to be the trend. But the track won't change much through the game. Sometimes things go your way and sometimes they don't in T20 cricket. Jess Jonassen comes in for Annabel Sutherland," Lanning said at toss.
Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia (Wk), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey. Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nadine de Klerk, Richa Ghosh (Wk), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
