Golf-Age limit exemption for past Open champions to be reduced to 55

The age limit for past champions of the British Open has been reduced once again from 60 to 55 from this year's edition, organisers the Royal & Ancient (R&A) said on Wednesday. The age limit was previously reduced from 65 to 60 in 2007. The 152nd edition of the Open, the oldest golf championship in the world, will be held at Royal Troon in July.

"From 2024, players winning The Open will be exempt until the age of 55. All golfers currently exempt as past champions will be able to play in The Open until the age of 60," the R&A said in a statement. "A new exemption will offer players competing on the Asian Tour, the Japan Golf Tour, the PGA Tour of Australasia and the Sunshine Tour the opportunity to qualify through the International Federation Ranking list.

"The leading five golfers as of the closing date of entries will be awarded places in The Open." The R&A also said New Zealand's Michael Hendry was granted a medical exemption after he was unable to take part last year following his leukaemia diagnosis, which forced him off the greens for several months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)