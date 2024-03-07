Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures from March 9-11 (all times GMT): Saturday, March 9

Manchester United v Everton (1230) * Manchester United have 40 wins over Everton in 63 matches played in the Premier League (D13 L10).

* Everton were beaten 2-0 in their last visit to Old Trafford. * United have a three-game winning streak against Everton in the Premier League.

Bournemouth v Sheffield United (1500) * Both sides have one win each in their three Premier League meetings (D1). Sheffield United lost 3-1 in their last meeting.

* The teams drew 1-1 when they last played at Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium. * Sheffield United have conceded an average of 2.67 goals per game in the Premier League, the highest ratio ever in a single season.

Crystal Palace v Luton Town (1500) * The sides have played only once in the Premier League.

* Palace were beaten 2-1 at Luton in their last meeting. * Palace have won three of their last four home games.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Fulham (1500) * Fulham are unbeaten in their last three meetings with Wolves (W1 D2).

* Wolves were beaten 3-2 when the sides last met. * Fulham have won only two of the 13 away games they played this season (D4 L7).

Arsenal v Brentford (17:30) * Brentford have won once in their five matches played against Arsenal in the Premier League (D1 L3).

* Their last meeting at the Emirates ended in a 1-1 draw. * Arsenal have lost just one home match in the Premier League this season (D2 W10).

Sunday, March 10 Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur (1300)

* Villa have won their last three league games. * Villa were winless in 11 league matches against Spurs at Villa Park (D2 L9) before beating them 2-1 in May 2023.

* Villa have won their last three league matches against Spurs. Brighton & Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest (1400)

* Brighton and Forest have one victory apiece in the clubs' three Premier League meetings (D1). * Forest's last away win over Brighton came in a second-tier Championship match in 2015.

* Forest are winless in their last three away league games (L2 D1). West Ham United v Burnley (1400)

* West Ham have won their last two league games to climb up to seventh in the standings. * Burnley are winless in their last nine matches (D2 L7) and sit 19th -- 11 points from the safety zone.

* Burnley have not scored in their last three matches, losing all three. Liverpool v Manchester City (1545)

* Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp has won 12 of his 29 career meetings against City's Pep Guardiola (D6 L11). The two managers were at Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, respectively, for the first eight of those clashes and won four times each. * City have won just twice in their 26 league visits to Anfield (D7 L17).

* Three of the last five league matches between the two teams have ended in a draw. Monday, March 11

Chelsea v Newcastle United (2000) * Chelsea have lost 15 of their 57 Premier League meetings with Newcastle but lost only once at home.

* Chelsea last beat Newcastle in a Premier League match almost exactly two years ago, a 1-0 victory on March 13, 2021. * Newcastle have conceded two or more goals in seven of their last nine league games. (Compiled by Shifa Jahan and Aadi Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

