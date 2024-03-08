Left Menu

Rohit, Gill give upper hand to India over England at Day 2 Lunch

A solid unbeaten partnership of 160 runs between skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave an upper hand to India at Lunch on the second day of the fifth and final Test of the ongoing series at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 08-03-2024 12:42 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 12:42 IST
Rohit, Gill give upper hand to India over England at Day 2 Lunch
Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma (Photo: BCCI/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A solid unbeaten partnership of 160 runs between skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave an upper hand to India at Lunch on the second day of the fifth and final Test of the ongoing series at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Friday. At Day 2 Lunch, India are 264/1 with Rohit (102) and Gill (101) unbeaten on the crease. India have scored 129 runs in this session without losing any wicket.

India resumes Day 2 from 135/1 with Rohit (52) and Gill (26) unbeaten on the crease. Both the batters completed the 50-run partnership in the 34th over as Gill slammed a boundary on the bowling of James Anderson. Gill completed his fifty on the first ball of the 40th over as Gill took a single on the bowling of Mark Wood. He completed his fifty in 64 balls.

Gill and Rohit brought-up their 100-run partnership on the third ball of the 46th over as Rohit hit a boundary on the bowling of Wood. In the 57th over, both the batter completed their 150-run partnership as Rohit hit a boundary on the bowling of spinner Tom Hartley. In the same over, Rohit completed his hundred as he took a single on the last ball of the over which was laced by 13 fours and three sixes in his innings.

On the second ball of the 59th over, Gill also completed his ton as he slammed a boundary oon the bowling youngster Shoaib Bashir with the help of 10 boundaries and five sixes. Brief Score: India 264/1 in 60 overs (Rohit Sharma 102*, Shubman Gill 101*, Shoaib Bashir 1/111) vs England 218 (Zak Crawley 79, Jonny Bairstow 29, Kuldeep Yadav 5/72). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Novo Nordisk expects China to approve Wegovy this year and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
4
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024