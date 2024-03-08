Left Menu

Olympics-IOC to discuss Russians, Belarusians joining Paris 2024 ceremony on March 19

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 19:49 IST
The participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony will be discussed at the next International Olympic Committee executive board meeting on March 19, the IOC said on Wednesday.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said on Wednesday that Russian and Belarusian athletes joining the Paralympics would not march in their opening ceremony. IOC Olympic Games executive director Christophe Dubi said that the matter would be discussed at the "next session", which is scheduled for March 19 in Lausanne, Switzerland.

"As of today, it is not the case, athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport and taking part in the Games have not been banned (from marching at the ceremony)," IOC Coordination Commission chairman Pierre-Olvier Beckerts-Vieujant told a press conference.

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

