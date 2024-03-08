Left Menu

Disciplined DC restrict UP Warrioz to 138/8

Off-spinner Alice Capsey 15 broke the partnership as she bowled a slower one which was on the shorter side to the dangerous Healy, who came out of her crease to whack the ball, only to find an eager Annabel Sutherland 012 at long-on.Healys wicket changed the complexion of the match as it triggered a batting collapse.Tahlia Mcgraths 3 stay in the middle was cut short by Arundhati Reddy 115 as the ball hit the stumps.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 21:44 IST
Disciplined DC restrict UP Warrioz to 138/8
Deepti Sharma scored an unbeaten fifty before Delhi Capitals produced a disciplined bowling performance to restrict UP Warriorz to a below-par 138 for 8 in their Women's Premier League match here on Friday.

The in-form Deepti, who was elevated to the number three spot, anchored the Warriorz innings. The Indian all-rounder scored 59 off 48 balls with the help of six boundaries and a six. However, she couldn't find anyone to complement her once skipper Alyssa Healy (29) departed. Asked to field, Titas Sadhu (2/23) got the early breakthrough for the home team. The 19-year-old cleaned up opener Kiran Navgire (5). Healy (29) and Deepti stitched a 46-run stand for the second wicket. The two collected 44 runs off the powerplay and kept the scoreboard ticking by collecting boundaries every over.

Off-spinner Alice Capsey (1/5) broke the partnership as she bowled a slower one which was on the shorter side to the dangerous Healy, who came out of her crease to whack the ball, only to find an eager Annabel Sutherland (0/12) at long-on.

Healy's wicket changed the complexion of the match as it triggered a batting collapse.

Tahlia Mcgrath's (3) stay in the middle was cut short by Arundhati Reddy (1/15) as the ball hit the stumps. But that didn't stop Deepti, who smashed two boundaries each in the next overs off Sutherland and Jess Jonassen (1/31). However, the UP innings started unravelling as DC bowlers struck at regular intervals. Grace Harris (14) received a reprieve in the 14th over when DC skipper Meg Lanning dropped her but the Australian couldn't make use of it, falling to a Radha Yadhav delivery a couple of balls later. As wickets continued to tumble for the Warriorz, the boundaries dried up as well. Sadhu returned to claim the wicket of Shweta Sehrawat (4) while Radha Yadav accounted for Poonam Khemnar (1).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

