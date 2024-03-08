Left Menu

Soccer-Coe to head Man United task force around new or rebuilt Old Trafford

Sebastian Coe will chair a Manchester United task force to explore options for a new or regenerated stadium at Old Trafford, the club announced on Friday. Coe is the former chair of the 2012 London Olympics organising committee and current president of World Athletics.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 22:14 IST
Soccer-Coe to head Man United task force around new or rebuilt Old Trafford

Sebastian Coe will chair a Manchester United task force to explore options for a new or regenerated stadium at Old Trafford, the club announced on Friday.

Coe is the former chair of the 2012 London Olympics organising committee and current president of World Athletics. The task force's formation comes on the heels of British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's acquisition of a stake in the club. The Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force will assess the feasibility of building a new stadium that is equipped to handle international games plus provide a modernised home for Manchester United.

The club said it will not move away from Old Trafford, ensuring they remain rooted to their historic home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Alcohol policies need sharper focus on gender, WHO says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
2
Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

 Pakistan
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 2028; Motor racing-Aston's Alonso top in Saudi GP practice and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 20...

 Global
4
After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalates

After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalate...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024