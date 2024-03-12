Left Menu

Soccer-Australia's Matildas set for 13th straight home sellout

Australia's Matildas look set for a 13th successive home sellout after 30,000 tickets for a friendly against China in Adelaide in May were snapped up in four hours, Football Australia (FA) said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 12-03-2024 13:13 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 12:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Australia

Australia's Matildas look set for a 13th successive home sellout after 30,000 tickets for a friendly against China in Adelaide in May were snapped up in four hours, Football Australia (FA) said on Tuesday. The team captured the hearts of the nation with their run to the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup on home soil last year and the love affair is showing no sign of flagging.

The streak of sellouts started when 50,629 fans packed into Melbourne's Docklands Stadium for a pre-World Cup friendly against France last July. The Matildas attracted crowds in excess of 75,000 to Sydney's Stadium Australia three times during the tournament, while nearly 60,000 flocked to Perth Stadium last October for an Olympic qualifier against the Philippines.

More than 54,000 turned out at Docklands Stadium to watch the Matildas seal their spot at the Paris Olympics with a 10-0 win over Uzbekistan at the end of last month. After the May 31 match at the 50,000-seat Adelaide Oval, the Matildas will also host China in a second friendly at Stadium Australia on June 3 -- a final farewell before their departure to prepare for the Olympics.

"We are thrilled to witness the unprecedented demand for tickets ... a testament to the growing popularity and support for football in Australia," FA chief executive James Johnson said in a statement. "This surge in ticket sales not only showcases the love for the game but also contributes to the financial health of the sport."

