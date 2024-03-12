Games-Lima to host 2027 Pan American Games

Left Menu

"I want to highlight the transparency of the process and the brotherhood of both nations that competed healthily for the right to host the 2027 Pan American Games," said the President of Panam Sports Neven Ilic. "I want to congratulate the President of the Peruvian Olympic Committee, Renzo Manyari, for this tremendous achievement.

Lima will host the Pan American Games in 2027, the organising body Panam Sports said on Tuesday following a vote that ruled out Paraguayan capital Asuncion's bid. The decision comes after both cities announced their bids last month in the wake of Colombia's Barranquilla being stripped of hosting rights for failing to meet contractual obligations.

The Peruvian capital was chosen by 28 votes out of 52 to host the Pan American Games for the second time after 2019. "I want to highlight the transparency of the process and the brotherhood of both nations that competed healthily for the right to host the 2027 Pan American Games," said the President of Panam Sports Neven Ilic.

"I want to congratulate the President of the Peruvian Olympic Committee, Renzo Manyari, for this tremendous achievement. "A few years ago, they (Peru) shook an entire continent with excitement and today, with more experience and spectacular infrastructure, they want to repeat or improve the success achieved in 2019."

The previous edition of the Pan American Games was held last year in Santiago, Chile. PanAm Sports represents the 41 National Olympic Committees of the American continent.

