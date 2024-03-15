Left Menu

Soccer-Gordon injury not serious, says Newcastle boss Howe

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon's knee injury is not serious and he could play against Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday, manager Eddie Howe said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 16:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon's knee injury is not serious and he could play against Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday, manager Eddie Howe said on Friday. Gordon earned his first England senior call-up on Thursday for the forthcoming internationals against Brazil and Belgium, although there were doubts over his fitness.

The 23-year-old was forced off in the 3-2 Premier League defeat by Chelsea on Monday and there were fears that he could have suffered a serious injury. But Howe was upbeat ahead of the clash at City.

"It was a strange one because initially when you see a player come off like that you do fear that there is a serious injury," Howe told reporters. "But he partly trained yesterday, he joined in and did okay so I don't think he did anything serious which is great news for us. "We train again today, we will make a judgment after that."

Gordon has impressed this season and England manager Gareth Southgate has rewarded him with a chance to stake a claim for inclusion in his squad for the European Championship. "Delighted for him as I know it's been a big ambition of his," Howe said. "He deserves it, he's been outstanding this season and grown week on week, I'm delighted that's been recognized. He has worked so hard. He scored goals, created goals, and has done brilliantly for the team."

Of more concern for Howe is Newcastle's defensive problems as they try to keep their season alive by pulling off a shock win at The Etihad Stadium on Saturday. "We've analyzed (Monday's defeat) and gone through it and reflected on it, now we are going to the best team in the country in my opinion and we will need a big improvement in our defensive resilience."

