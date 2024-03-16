Left Menu

Equestrian-Australian Olympic hopeful Rose badly injured in fall

Australia's three-times Olympic medallist Shane Rose was seriously injured in a heavy fall this week that could end his hopes of competing in a fourth Summer Games in Paris this year. Shane had surgery this morning to stabilize the femur and pelvis." Rose, who made waves by wearing a "mankini" at a show-jumping event last month, has twice qualified for the Olympics but been unable to compete.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 16-03-2024 08:31 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 08:31 IST
Equestrian-Australian Olympic hopeful Rose badly injured in fall
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's three-times Olympic medallist Shane Rose was seriously injured in a heavy fall this week that could end his hopes of competing in a fourth Summer Games in Paris this year. The 50-year-old team eventer and his horse Virgil all but secured qualification for the Olympics by winning an event in New Zealand last weekend but fell during a cross-country session on Thursday.

"As the saying goes peacock one day, feather duster the next!" his team said in a Facebook post on Friday. "Thankfully his horse was not injured in the fall. Shane is currently in ICU with a badly broken femur and a fractured pelvis and ribs. He also suffered a heavy concussion. Shane had surgery this morning to stabilize the femur and pelvis."

Rose, who made waves by wearing a "mankini" at a show-jumping event last month, has twice qualified for the Olympics but been unable to compete. In 1996, his horse went lame on arrival in the United States for the Atlanta Olympics, and in 2012, his mount All Luck suffered a shoulder injury which prevented him from competing at the London Games.

Rose has also battled his way back from several serious injuries to himself over his career, including a kick to the face from a horse in 2006 that left him in a medically-induced coma for a week. "While the timing is unfortunate we are hopeful there is adequate time for him to recover and still be able to continue his preparation schedule for the Paris Olympics Games," his team said.

Despite his past misfortune, Rose won team silver medals at the 2008 Beijing and 2021 Tokyo Olympics as well as a bronze in Rio in 2016. Rose's ambitions to compete in Paris were also jeopardised last month when he was stood down after a complaint was made to Equestrian Australia (EA) about him wearing a G-string inspired by the comedy film "Borat" at a fancy dress event.

EA, though, cleared him of a breach of their code of conduct. The eventing competition at this year's Olympics will take place at Versaille from July 27 to 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024