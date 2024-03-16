Left Menu

Six share lead with two rounds to go in Grand Prix Chess Series

All of them are at 4.5 points.The highly-anticipated match between overnight leaders Arnav Koli and Guru Prakash unfolded as a gripping encounter in the Kan variation of the Sicilian Defense.Despite Guru Prakashs early blunder on move 16, Arnavs decision not to seize the g7 pawn kept the game in balance, allowing Guru to regain momentum and stay competitive.Arnav missed a crucial opportunity when Guru made a significant blunder on move 42.

Updated: 16-03-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 19:46 IST
Six share lead with two rounds to go in Grand Prix Chess Series
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as six players shared the lead after the fifth round of the Rs 2.5 lakh prize money Grand Prix Chess Series, organised by Indian Chess School, here on Saturday.

Despite their best efforts, the leaders have been unable to break the deadlock, setting the stage for a nail-biting conclusion. All of them are at 4.5 points.

The highly-anticipated match between overnight leaders Arnav Koli and Guru Prakash unfolded as a gripping encounter in the Kan variation of the Sicilian Defense.

Despite Guru Prakash's early blunder on move 16, Arnav's decision not to seize the g7 pawn kept the game in balance, allowing Guru to regain momentum and stay competitive.

Arnav missed a crucial opportunity when Guru made a significant blunder on move 42. Despite the chance to capitalise, Arnav instead opted for a perpetual check, ultimately resulting in a draw.

IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni, Arvind Iyer, Mihir Shah, and Sanjeev Mishra secured victories against Milind Parle, Ishan Roy, Yohan Boricha, and Yash Kapadi, respectively.

Their wins propelled them to join Guru and Arnav, resulting in a thrilling six-way tie at the top.

