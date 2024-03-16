Left Menu

Bengaluru Torpedoes beat Mumbai Meteors in straight sets in do-or-die Super 5s contest

In a do-or-die battle, Bengaluru Torpedoes brought out their 'A' game against the Mumbai Meteors in the Super 5s stage of the third season of the Prime Volleyball League, to beat them 15-13, 16-14, 15-10 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai on Saturday.

Bengaluru Torpedoes and Mumbai Meteors players in action (Photo: Prime Volleyball League) . Image Credit: ANI
In a do-or-die battle, Bengaluru Torpedoes brought out their 'A' game against the Mumbai Meteors in the Super 5s stage of the third season of the Prime Volleyball League, to beat them 15-13, 16-14, 15-10 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai on Saturday. Jishnu's blocks came in handy for the Torpedoes to gain an early advantage, while the Meteors countered the defence through Amit Gulia's attacks. Service errors from both teams kept the game level. Coach David Lee's risky super serve call allowed the Torpedoes to stretch the gap, and Ibin Jose's spike gave Bengaluru an early lead.

Paulo remained the key for the Torpedoes' attacks, spreading his passes well to keep the opposition guessing. But Saurabh's attacks from the middle kept troubling the Torpedoes. Mujeeb started growing in confidence to cancel Mumbai's attacks. A complex review heated-up things in the middle. The deadlock was broken with Sethu's pipe attack and Srajan and Jishnu's monstrous block gave the Torpedoes a 2-0 lead. Shubham's inconsistency in attacks hurt the Meteors, while Bengaluru began involving Jishnu more in attacks, targetting from the middle court. The Bengaluru defence remained on top form through the night, not allowing Mumbai to get easy points. Finally, Thomas Heptinstall closed out the game for the Torpedoes with a super serve. Jishnu was named the Player of the Match. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

