Left Menu

Haryana, Odisha into QFs of Senior Women National Hockey Championship 2024

Day 5 of the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship witnessed Hockey Haryana, Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Mizoram clinch victories in their respective matches at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium in Pimpri, Pune.

ANI | Updated: 17-03-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 21:27 IST
Haryana, Odisha into QFs of Senior Women National Hockey Championship 2024
A visual from one of the matches (Photo: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Day 5 of the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship witnessed Hockey Haryana, Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Mizoram clinch victories in their respective matches at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium in Pimpri, Pune. With the day's results, Hockey Haryana and Hockey Association of Odisha sealed their berth in the Quarter-Finals. Hockey Haryana prevailed against Le Puducherry Hockey 22-0 in a Pool D encounter to mark their second consecutive win of the tournament. Yet again, the experienced Hockey Haryana side was relentless in their pursuit of goals. Indian Women's Hockey Team forward Deepika (4', 11', 14', 15', 42', 49) continued her purple patch while Indian Women's Hockey Team forward Sharmila Devi (35', 41', 45'), and Indian Women's Hockey Team defenders, Monika (17', 19', 53',) and Neelam (15', 25', and 30',) found the back of the net on three occasions each.

Furthermore, Indian Women's Hockey Team forward Navneet Kaur (2', 33', 45') scored spectacular hat-tricks as well. Indian Women's Hockey Team midfielder Jyoti (32', 33') also didn't miss out on the opportunity and registered a brace with back-to-back goals while Indian Women's Hockey Team midfielder Neha Goyal (40'), Indian Women's Hockey Team forward Udita (42) also scored a goal. In a Pool E clash, the Hockey Association of Odisha secured their second consecutive victory after a 6-1 victory against Hockey Chandigarh. Odisha's offence was guided by Dipti Lakra (10', 23') brace and goals from Ajmina Kujur (15'), Jiwan Kishori Toppo (30'), Mariana Kujur (50') and Captain Lilima Minz (51'). Meanwhile, Priyanka (26') was the sole goal scorer for Hockey Chandigarh.

In a Pool F clash, Hockey Mizoram registered a 20-2 victory against Hockey Rajasthan. Indian Women's Hockey Team forward, Lalremsiami (6', 29', 34', 36', 56', 60') and Lalrinpuii (13', 15', 26', 51', 57') were the top scorers for Hockey Mizoram while Lalneihpuii (14', 22', 49) also scored a hat-trick. Adding to the scoresheet, Vanlalhriatpuii (27', 39'), H Lalruatfeli (11'), Lalthantluangi (17'), F.Lalbiaksiami (18') and Marina Lalramnghaki (33') scored for Mizoram as well. Rajasthan's two goals were scored by Usha Kumari (33') and Manisha Sharma (48') Later in the evening, Hockey Himachal Pradesh will take on Hockey Punjab in a Pool F clash while Manipur Hockey will face Hockey Karnataka in a Pool G clash.

In Saturday's final two matches of the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Hockey Uttarakhand won their respective matches. The Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Hockey Gujarat 6-0. Nandhini (14', 15', 34', 41') was the star performer of the encounter for Tamil Nadu. Krishnapriya (24') and Sabarimanidevi (59') also chipped in with a goal each.

Hockey Uttarakhand won their Pool G clash against Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey with a 5-0 victory. Captain Mamta Bhatt (17', 29') scored a vital brace while Komal Dhami (7'), Beena Pandey (12') and Hema Singh (57') found one goal each. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Retik Finance (RETIK)

Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK...

 United States
2
Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

 India
3
Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

 India
4
Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024