BJP candidate's plea against nomination paper cancellation reaches Supreme Court
SC to consider hearing a plea challenging cancellation of BJP candidate's nomination in West Bengal's Birbhum. Ex-IPS officer Debasish Dhar's nomination was canceled due to lack of 'no dues certificate'. Dhar resigned from IPS recently. SC to decide on listing the plea today as it's the last day for filing nominations. Voting in Birbhum scheduled for May 13.
The Supreme Court on Monday said it will consider listing the plea of former IPS officer Debasish Dhar, who was given a BJP ticket to contest the Lok Sabha polls from West Bengal's Birbhum, challenging cancellation of his nomination papers.
A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwla and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of senior advocate Nidhesh Gupta, appearing for Dhar, that Monday is the last day for filing the nomination papers.
''I will see the email (seeking urgent listing),'' the CJI said when the senior lawyer said the plea needed to be heard today itself.
The nomination papers of Dhar as a BJP candidate was cancelled after he failed to produce the 'no dues certificate'. He had resigned as an IPS officer recently.
The voting for the Birbhum Lok Sabha seat will take place on May 13.
