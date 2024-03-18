Soccer-FA Cup semi-final draw

The following is the FA Cup semi-finals draw which was held on Sunday: Semi-final 1: Coventry City v Manchester United

Semi-final 2: Manchester City v Chelsea The semi-finals will be played at Wembley on the weekend of April 20-21.

The FA Cup final will also be played at Wembley on May 25, six days after the last day of the Premier League season.

