Soccer-FA Cup semi-final draw
Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2024 00:10 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 00:08 IST
The following is the FA Cup semi-finals draw which was held on Sunday: Semi-final 1: Coventry City v Manchester United
Semi-final 2: Manchester City v Chelsea The semi-finals will be played at Wembley on the weekend of April 20-21.
The FA Cup final will also be played at Wembley on May 25, six days after the last day of the Premier League season.
