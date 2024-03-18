Tennis-Swiatek crushes Sakkari to win second Indian Wells title
But on her third set point, the Pole dragged Sakkari from one side of the court to the other before capturing the opener with a forehand winner. Swiatek, who did not drop a set all tournament, dominated the second, crushing a running backhand for a 3-0 lead and then breaking serve for 4-0 as the outmatched Greek began to fade.
Iga Swiatek beat Maria Sakkari 6-4 6-0 in the Indian Wells final on Sunday to claim the title for a second time in the California desert.
In a rematch of the 2022 final, world number one Swiatek came out firing, building a 3-0 lead before Sakkari worked her way back into the set for 4-4. But on her third set point, the Pole dragged Sakkari from one side of the court to the other before capturing the opener with a forehand winner.
Swiatek, who did not drop a set all tournament, dominated the second, crushing a running backhand for a 3-0 lead and then breaking serve for 4-0 as the outmatched Greek began to fade. A backhand winner down the line put Swiatek a game away and the top seed sealed the win by breaking serve to love when Sakkari's forehand sailed wide on match point.
Swiatek is now 19-4 in her career finals and 8-2 at the WTA 1000 level.
