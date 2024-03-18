Left Menu

Tennis-Swiatek crushes Sakkari to win second Indian Wells title

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2024 01:00 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 00:57 IST
Iga Swiatek beat Maria Sakkari 6-4 6-0 in the Indian Wells final on Sunday to claim the title for a second time in the California desert.

In a rematch of the 2022 final, world number one Swiatek came out firing, building a 3-0 lead before Sakkari worked her way back into the set for 4-4. But on her third set point, the Pole dragged Sakkari from one side of the court to the other before capturing the opener with a forehand winner.

Swiatek, who did not drop a set all tournament, dominated the second, crushing a running backhand for a 3-0 lead and then breaking serve for 4-0 as the outmatched Greek began to fade. A backhand winner down the line put Swiatek a game away and the top seed sealed the win by breaking serve to love when Sakkari's forehand sailed wide on match point.

Swiatek is now 19-4 in her career finals and 8-2 at the WTA 1000 level.

