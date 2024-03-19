Left Menu

Soccer-Postecoglou's Spurs returning to Australia for Newcastle friendly

The match will be staged in the 58-year-old's home city at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on May 22, only three days after the end of the Premier League season. It will be Postecoglou's second visit to Australia with Spurs after his first game in charge against West Ham United last summer in a friendly in Perth.

It will be Postecoglou's second visit to Australia with Spurs after his first game in charge against West Ham United last summer in a friendly in Perth. Postecoglou, appointed Tottenham coach in June, led the Australia national team in 49 matches from 2013 to 2017.

Australian Football League men's and women's All-Star teams will take on Newcastle and Arsenal Women respectively on May 24 as part of the World Football Week in Melbourne.

