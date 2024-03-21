Left Menu

"All banter, fun have started...": Axar Patel on Pant's return

Delhi will open its IPL 2024 campaign against PBKS at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 21-03-2024 23:14 IST | Created: 21-03-2024 23:12 IST
"All banter, fun have started...": Axar Patel on Pant's return
Rishabh Pant. (Photo - Delhi Capitals). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As wicketkeeper-batter and DC captain Rishabh Pant prepares to lead the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2024, all-rounder Axar Patel expressed his delight at his friend's comeback, saying "all the banter and fun started again," something he missed last year. Delhi will open its IPL 2024 campaign against PBKS at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh on Saturday.

The wicketkeeper-batter is making a return to professional cricket after 14 months and has been a part of the Delhi Capitals pre-season preparatory camp in Vizag. DC confirmed the 26-year-old as the captain of the franchise in an official release. Speaking about Pant's return to professional cricket, Axar said, "I'm sure everyone would have said that it's great to have him back in the team, but personally, I missed him a lot, missed our banter both on and off the field last year."

Pant has represented DC since 2016 and scored 2,838 runs in 98 matches at an average of 34.61 and a strike rate of over 147, with a century and 15 fifties to his name. "But, now that he is back, all the banter and fun have started alongside serious conversations around the game. I'm just looking forward to having more fun with him this season," he concluded.

After Delhi Capitals (DC) arrived in Chandigarh for their opening match against Punjab Kings (PBKS), all-rounder Patel took a moment to reflect on the team's preparations for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. "Everyone is coming off good performances in their respective domestic and international outings. It's been a great atmosphere in the team. We have had good intense training sessions in Vizag before our opening game," Axar Patel said in an official statement by DC.

"It's a new season, we are starting afresh. Mainly the conversations with the coaches have been around the execution of plans and most importantly how to keep things simple in the tournament," the 30-year-old added on the team's approach. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is declared election winner

Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is decla...

 Indonesia
2
China changes tack on water politics

China changes tack on water politics

 Australia
3
Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil price cap

Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil pric...

 Global
4
Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024