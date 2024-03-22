Soccer-Retegui's double earns Italy a 2-1 win over Venezuela
Two goals from Mateo Retegui gave Italy a 2-1 victory against Venezuela on Thursday in a friendly match at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. Retegui opened the scoring five minutes before halftime after a pass from Andrea Cambiaso, but Venezuela winger Darwin Machis equalised three minutes later thanks to a mistake from goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Luciano Spalletti's side controlled most of the game but could not score again until 10 minutes before the final whistle, when Retegui fired into Rafael Romo's net to secure the win. Italy are continuing their preparations for Euro 2024 in Germany, where they will face Spain, Albania and Croatia in Group B. They meet Ecuador on Sunday for another friendly in Harrison, New Jersey, while Venezuela will play Guatemala in Houston.
