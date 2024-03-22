Left Menu

Rawat, Karthik take RCB to 173/6 after Mustafizur's four-wicket haul

Rawat hit four fours and three sixes in his innings.This was after Mustafizur took four wickets in his first two overs to reduce RCB to 78 for five.Fizz as he is known in the cricketing fraternity wouldnt have got a first eleven nod had Matheesha Pathirana been fit to represent the Yellow Brigade.Brought in the Powerplay to stop a rampaging Faf du Plessis 35 off 23, Mustafizur, gauging the pace of the track, didnt keep it too full and bowled between the 7-8 metre length to extract enough bounce to get a couple of dismissals.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-03-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 22:47 IST
Rawat, Karthik take RCB to 173/6 after Mustafizur's four-wicket haul
  • Country:
  • India

Mustafizur Rahman brought back memories of his rookie days with his cerebral variations but an impressive rear-guard action from Anuj Rawat took Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a respectable 173 for six in the IPL opener here on Friday.

However on a good batting track, the total might not be enough to stop CSK.

Pacer Tushar Deshpande (0/47 in 4 overs) was smashed for 25 runs by southpaw Rawat (48 not out off 25 balls), who added invaluable 95 runs for the sixth wicket off 50 balls with veteran Dinesh Karthik (38 not out off 25 balls).

Rawat, who initially was cautious, launched into Deshpande, whose natural length is on the shorter side. Three sixes and a four turned the course as RCB knocked 83 runs in their last 6 overs. Rawat hit four fours and three sixes in his innings.

This was after Mustafizur took four wickets in his first two overs to reduce RCB to 78 for five.

'Fizz' as he is known in the cricketing fraternity wouldn't have got a first eleven nod had Matheesha Pathirana been fit to represent the 'Yellow Brigade'.

Brought in the Powerplay to stop a rampaging Faf du Plessis (35 off 23), Mustafizur, gauging the pace of the track, didn't keep it too full and bowled between the 7-8 metre length to extract enough bounce to get a couple of dismissals. Virat Kohli made 21 off 20 balls in his first competitive game in more than two months. Having got to face only six deliveries in the Powerplay, Kohli's first attacking stroke was a pull six off Maheesh Theekshana (0/36 in 4 overs) but he never looked in rhythm after a two-month paternity break as a mistimed pull led to his dismissal. Ajinkya Rahane had catched it at deep mid-wicket but as he was about slide out, he flicked it inside for Rachin Ravindra to complete the relay catch. Rahaman's best delivery however was one that cleaned up Green when he rolled his wrists to bowl a cutter with a wobbly seam.

At the onset, Deepak Chahar (1/37 in 4 overs) did look woefully short of match practice, as his loopy outswingers got harsh treatment first up from Du Plessis. But RCB's joy was short-lived as the skipper was caught in the deep after a brisk knock.

Rajat Patidar's (0) wretched run since England Tests continued as he nicked one to Mahendra Singh Dhoni behind stumps.

The break in momentum for RCB worked in Chahar's favour as a change of ends saw him bowl one that pitched on back of length and moved a shade to have Glenn Maxwell caught behind.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

 New Zealand
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer therapy; US surgeons perform first pig-to-human kidney transplant and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer ...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024